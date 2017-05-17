Experts offer tips during Motorcycle Safety Month - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Experts offer tips during Motorcycle Safety Month

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
TOWN OF MAINE (WAOW) -

It's National Motorcycle Safety Month, and local experts want to remind riders how to take care of themselves and their bikes.

An important tip for the summertime is making sure to wear proper protective clothing, even during high temperatures.

Owners of Pro Motor Sports in the Town of Maine said mesh jackets are a good option for the summer because they still protect you, but keep you cool.

They also say it's crucial to make sure your bike is road ready.

"Tire pressure is something I see this time of year, where tires are low on pressure," said co-owner Allan Zahrt. "It creates irregular handling manners."

He also wants to remind riders that biking between lanes is illegal in Wisconsin. 

