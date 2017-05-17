Activists discuss water shortages in Portage County

A group of citizens, activists and scientists met in Stevens Point on Wednesday to discuss concerns about water shortages and the future management of the state's water resources.

“It's an issue right now,” Sierra Club John Muir Chapter director Bill Davis said. “I mean there are dozens and dozens of lakes and streams in the Central Sands that their water levels are lowering.”

Several people at the event shared their frustration regarding high-capacity wells and the impact they could have on the future of the water supply.

“High-capacity wells are in the thousands in our community that can pump 1.1 million gallons a day,” Portage County Director Patty Dreier said. “It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that's a lot of water.”

Earlier this month, the State Assembly passed a bill that relaxes regulations on high-capacity wells. It also requires the Department of Natural Resources to study lakes and streams in the Central Sands area to see if more measures are needed to protect ground water.

“We need a holistic way of managing our water resources,” Davis said.

David hopes to see counties set their own regulations on water management and high-capacity wells in the future.