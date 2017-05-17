Chetek restaurants offer free food to victims of tornado

Several restaurants in the Chetek area are offering free food to victims and rescue workers after a powerful tornado ripped through the area Tuesday evening.

Red's restaurant has offered free hot meals just hours after the storm hit.

The restaurant is located just a few miles from the path of the storm.

Marissa Romsos from Red's said that through the most difficult times, everyone in the community needs to find their role and do whatever they can to help out.

"Small community, you know,we all know each other on name basis or just know each other from other people," she said. "Small communities are very close."

The restaurant said they'll be offering meals through Thursday.