Video visitation system coming to Portage County Jail

Beginning May 24, inmate visits from the Portage County Jail will be conducted through a new video visitation system.

With the new system, face-to-face visits will no longer be allowed. However, friends and family can video chat with an inmate from anywhere through a computer.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said the new system is a safer alternative to the traditional visitor process.

“We're no longer going to be bringing inmates out of their cells,” he said. “We have a short staffed jail the way it is, we have a linear jail so safety and security is a big issue for us. This reduces the movement of inmates.”

All video visits will be recorded and monitored. Kiosks with computers are free for visitors to use at the jail. For people using a computer outside the building, it will cost $12.99 for 20 minutes. The new equipment cost the department around $50,000.

Friends and family need to schedule video visits at least 24 hours ahead of time on videovisitanywhere.com