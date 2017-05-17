Chetek community comes together after tornado

In the wake of the tornado that claimed the life of one man on Tuesday night, many members of the community are banding together to help each other out.

On Wednesday, hundreds were at ground zero to help fellow residents anyway they could.

Chitek resident Scot Meisner's home was nearly hit by the tornado, but several large trees on his property were ripped out by its roots.

Meisner just arrived home with his wife and granddaughter when they heard the sirens going off.

"Peeking through the window, you can see debris just kind of swirling around here in the yard," he said. "You could feel the hair kind of raise up on your arm."

"It got dark [and] the hail started coming and then the wind started picking up and we hit the basement," said Meisner's wife Kellie. "You just try to do the best you can."

Despite the tragedy that struck their community, the Meisners said the support they've seen has been comforting and says a lot about the town of around 2,000.

"If we didn't have our own [yard] to do, we'd be helping out other people," said Kellie.

"When something like this happens, everybody in town picks it up a notch and does what they can," added Scot.