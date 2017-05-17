Man speaks out about friend killed in tornado

A friend of the man who was the lone casualty on Tuesday evening from a powerful EF-2 tornado that ripped through Chetek is speaking out.

The Barron County Sheriff identified the man as 46-year-old Eric Gavin.

Gavin's longtime friend and neighbor of the mobile home park, Darrin Seever, is speaking out about the kind of man Gavin was.

Seever's home was getting remodeled when the tornado hit, but now, his home is completely destroyed.

His home is replaceable, but his longtime friend and fellow graduate of Rice Lake High School can never be replaced.

"[A] kindhearted person," Seever said as he was helping his fellow neighbors less than 24 hours after the storm. "It was horrible. I broke down a little bit."

Seever said that Gavin worked at the turkey farm across the road from his mobile home that was also slammed by the storm.

Seever believes Gavin was most likely sleeping when the sirens were going off because he worked nights.

Besides the loss of a good friend during the storm, Seever has a lot more to worry about, as some of his other neighbors are not out of the woods yet.

"It's been horrible. There's still people in the hospital in critical condition," he said.