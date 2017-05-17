Price Co. tornado confirmed

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday a tornado touched down in Price County Tuesday evening.
According to the NWS out Duluth, the EF-0 tornado was confirmed in the south-west part of the county. Officials said it happened around Big Falls County Park, along County Road I.
The NWS is planning to send crews to the area Thursday to survey the damage.
Newsline 9 is working to learn more.
A round of severe storms likely Wednesday evening. Lighter showers linger into early Thursday and much cooler.
