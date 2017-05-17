Price Co. tornado confirmed - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Price Co. tornado confirmed

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Connect
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday a tornado touched down in Price County Tuesday evening.

According to the NWS out Duluth, the EF-0 tornado was confirmed in the south-west part of the county. Officials said it happened around Big Falls County Park, along County Road I.

The NWS is planning to send crews to the area Thursday to survey the damage. 

Newsline 9 is working to learn more.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.