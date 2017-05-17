Athlete of the Week: Charlie Handrick, Wausau West

Charlie Handrick's track and field career has been a journey.

"I started off my freshman year, not being the most athletic person at all," the Wausau West senior said Wednesday, following his two-championship performance at Tuesday's Wisconsin Valley Track & Field meet.

After struggling as a freshman, he did what any championship-hopefuly would do: he sought help. However, Handrick didn't just turn to his coaches. He looked to his competitors, as well.

"I came up my sophomore year and was running against people like Conner Fierek (D.C. Everest) and Tyler Patoka (SPASH) who were just crazy athletes," he said. "I wanted to be like them. So I tried to train the way they train and talked to them a lot."

Consistent development pushed Handrick to third place conference finishes in his sophomore and junior seasons, behind the very duo he sought advice from.

"I was just waiting for them to be gone so I could have a chance to do what they'd been doing," he said.

Now, he's doing just that. As a senior, Handrick won both major hurdling events at the WVC indoor and outdoor meets.

His coach said he sees a significantly more confident Handrick this season, compared to last.

"Last year I think he would have been like, 'oh my God, this guys running a 39.8...' This year he's like, 'I got him,'" Wausau West track & field coach Vince Spratte said. "He belongs at a high level and physically he's been there, but mentally it just clicked that he belongs."

"Last year before a race I would be looking at the heat sheet thinking 'this guy's faster than me' just by looking at the numbers," Handrick agreed. "Now I just see what lane I'm in and I'm like 'I'm going to dominate the competition this year. It's my time.'"

Track & field regionals are Monday with sectionals to follow on Thursday. Handrick said he fully expects to advance to state this season. The state championships are June 3 in La Crosse.