The Marshfield Police Department held their annual ceremony in honor of Peace Officer Memorial Day.

Dozens of law enforcement from the area along with community members packed the Marshfield Middle School remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

This year hit just a bit closer to home with the loss of an officer in Marathon County in March.

"It really hits home, you know I think a lot of times people think it can't happen here," said Marshfield Police Lieutenant Dennis Keffer.

Four different awards were presented to members of the department.

Two citizens were recognized for their assistance in a car crash.