Several rounds of severe storms ripped through the Marshfield area Wednesday knocking down trees and power lines.

Near Mills Fleet Farm in Marshfield power line poles snapped in half being propped up by wood to keep the lines from hitting the ground.

Power knocked out for hours while homes used generators to keep their sump pumps going so their homes didn't flood.

While many trees were knocked down, few hit homes and cars. Tom Hilbert of Marshfield came home from work to find his tree snapped onto his roof.

"The wind came out of the west here and just took the middle part of the tree and just went over the middle part of the roof," said Hilbert. "Kinda scary, mother nature is pretty vicious, and we had a day like today to remind us of that."

He wasn't alone, many people throughout central Wisconsin reported trees down and damages.