1 dead, 3 hurt in Marathon County crash

A crash in Marathon County Wednesday left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

The two car crash happened on County Highway W at County Highway WW in the town of Texas at about 6 p.m.

Officials said one person died at the scene. Three other people were taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their injuries.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department and the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately released.

