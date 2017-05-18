Committee to consider eliminating labor review panel - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Committee to consider eliminating labor review panel

Posted:

By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Legislature's finance committee is set to consider Gov. Scott Walker's proposal to eliminate the commission that resolves workplace disputes.

The Labor and Industry Review Commission weighs appeals from administrative law judges' decisions in disputes involving unemployment benefits, worker's comp and workplace equal rights. Walker's proposed budget would eliminate the commission and its 26.5 positions and transfer its responsibilities elsewhere.

Walker's administration argues fewer cases have been reaching the commission over the last few years and killing the panel would speed up appeals and remove an unnecessary layer of government. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates about 1,000 additional cases could end up in court annually if the commission disappears.

