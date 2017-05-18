Fans and friends mourn the loss of frontman Chris Cornell on social media

Thousands sent messages overnight Thursday mourning the death of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, Chris Cornell.

Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit after performing with Soundgarden at Fox Theater, representatives for Cornell said.

Not long after the news was released, friends and fans took to Twitter some shocked, some saddened.

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 ??thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell ??condolences to @soundgarden & family. We've lost one of the greats. -MF — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) May 18, 2017

Man, he was a huge vocal inspiration. — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) May 18, 2017

Oh, man. #ChrisCornell. No way. This is so sad and such a shock. What a talent. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 18, 2017

Cornell was a major member of the Seattle Grunge scene in the early '90s. He is the third frontman of four major Seattle bands to die, following Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Alice in Chains Layne Staley. Cobain died of suicide in 1994, while Staley battled depression and addiction until his drug overdose in 2002.