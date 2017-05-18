Fans and friends mourn the loss of frontman Chris Cornell on soc - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fans and friends mourn the loss of frontman Chris Cornell on social media

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
DETROIT, Mich. (WAOW) -

Thousands sent messages overnight Thursday mourning the death of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, Chris Cornell.

Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit after performing with Soundgarden at Fox Theater, representatives for Cornell said.

Not long after the news was released, friends and fans took to Twitter some shocked, some saddened. 

Cornell was a major member of the Seattle Grunge scene in the early '90s. He is the third frontman of four major Seattle bands to die, following Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Alice in Chains Layne Staley. Cobain died of suicide in 1994, while Staley battled depression and addiction until his drug overdose in 2002.

