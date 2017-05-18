Statewide crime alert issued for multi-state robbery suspect

A statewide crime alert has been issued for a robbery suspect who is wanted in New York and Michigan, and now Wisconsin.

The same suspect in the robbery of a Dollar Tree in Manitowoc also robbed more Dollar Tree stores in Michigan and in New York within the last week or two, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

Police warn anyone who works in nearby restaurants, gas stations, hotels, or other service-based establishments who recall seeing this vehicle or person should contact the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.

The suspect's name is not known and police are not sure of his location at this time.

Officials said to consider this suspect armed and dangerous and do not attempt to apprehend him. The suspect could still be in the state, police said.

A white male suspect entered a Dollar Tree store in Manitowoc Sunday, three minutes before closing time, displayed a revolver, and demanded money, police said.

The suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash and several non-activated Visa Gift Cards, according to police.

The suspect entered a charcoal or silver colored vehicle, similar to a Dodge Challenger, struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a white male, late 50’s, 6’2” – 6’5”, muscular build, short hair blond or gray, clean cut, and wearing dark clothing.

The suspect vehicle is a Dodge Charger, charcoal or silver in color, with a rear spoiler, and may have some type of custom (non-state issued) plate on the front where a front license plate should be.