Car drives into crowd in Times Square, injuring several - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Car drives into crowd in Times Square, injuring several

Posted:
NEW YORK (AP) -

A car traveling through Times Square has driven into a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people.

Television images taken at the scene midday Thursday showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

There was no immediate word from New York City police on the number of people who were hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.