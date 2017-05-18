Residents of tornado-ravaged trailer park in Barron Co. sift through debris

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- An army of volunteers will help those affected by a devastating tornado recover in Barron County.

The sheriff's department says a volunteer reception center will open Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cameron. Those over 18 years of age can volunteer to help clean up the tornado-ravaged mobile home park near Chetek.

Residents of the Prairie Lake trailer park have been picking through the rubble looking for anything salvageable. Eric Gavin was killed and about two dozen others were injured when the twister churned through the area Tuesday evening. Barron County sheriff's officials say those that remain hospitalized with storm injuries are expected to survive.

Barron County emergency management officials say donations of durable goods can be made beginning Sunday. Officials are currently assessing what affected residents may need.