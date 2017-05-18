HOW TO HELP: Recovery efforts underway in Barron, Rusk counties - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

HOW TO HELP: Recovery efforts underway in Barron, Rusk counties after tornado damage

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Communities across northwestern Wisconsin are coming together to help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado.

Here is a list of agencies who you can contact to help:

  • ON FRIDAY, MAY 19 -- St. Peters Catholic Church in Cameron -- volunteers can help clean-up the area; you should dress appropriately for the clean-up event.
  • Rusk County Sheriff's Office -- fund accounts have been established at Pioneer Bank of Wisconsin in Ladysmith and Ladysmith Federal Savings to assist families and people affected by Tuesday's tornado; monetary donations can be dropped off there.
  • American Red Cross -- help with disaster relief by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word "REDCROSS" to 90999 to donate $10.
