County Highways closed in Price Co. after flooding

Four county highways are closed due to major flooding in Price County, according to the county clerk Jean Gottwald.

County highway C in the Town of Prentice had a road failure near Douglas Creek. The highway is closed between Cemetery Road and Morner Road.

County highway S in the Town of Elk had a double culvert failure. Road is closed to all traffic from North Road to County Highway W.

A culvert failure and shoulder loss in the Town of Spirit has led to the closure of County Highway YY. The road is closed from Ball Park Road to Meyer Road.

Another culvert failed a couple miles west of Halberg Road on County Highway I in the Town of Ogema. The highway is closed from Halberg Road to County Highway M.

Multiple town roads are also closed in Price County, according to Gottwald.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.