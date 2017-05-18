Storms flood central Wisconsin parks

Several parks throughout central Wisconsin are under water Thursday after storms ripped through the area Tuesday and Wednesday bringing with heavy rain.

The entrance to part of Oak Island Park in Wausau was blocked off Thursday afternoon with water rising well above the boat docks and into the parking lot.

River Park in Mosinee was also under water from the floods.

The Merrill Police Department said in a post on Facebook Thursday that Riverside Park was closed due to flooding.

They said the roadway is washed out in some spots and that the park would most likely be closed for about a week.