Investigation continues one year after Vilas County murder

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
PHELPS, Wis. (WAOW) -

The investigation into a Vilas County murder continues one year later. 47-year-old Luann Beckman was found strangled to death near a trail in Phelps May 17, 2016.

No one has ever been arrested in connection with her death.

A bicycle along with other personal items were found nearby her shallow grave in the woods.

Vilas County sheriff's officials said the investigation is still active and the DOJ is assisting with the case.

