Wausau program looks to break mental illness stigma

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
A program in Wausau is trying to break the stigma associated with mental illness. The Community Corner Clubhouse, part of North Central Health Care, held an open house Thursday as part of mental health awareness month.

The voluntary program helps adults with a mental health diagnosis by giving them a place to feel welcomed and teach them job skills.

"There is hope, and there is a way to lead a strong, positive life, to reconnect with people to find employment to have a great future," said staff member Patrick Bacher.

Bacher said mental illness is a big issue, but breaking the stigma around talking about it is important.

