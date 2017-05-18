WiFi could come to several Wood County parks

Wisconsin Rapids is looking to add WiFi service to several of its parks.

If passed through city council, Veterans Memorial and Mead Rapids View Parks would be equipped with the service.

Solarus would provide it at no charge to the city as part of a 12-month pilot program. Community members who are not Solarus customers would get one 30 minute session for free per week, but would be able to pay for more time.

Many residents who use the park often are excited for the idea.

"I think it's a good thing people go out for lunch, and take a break or whatever, sit down and check their e-mail or what not, it sounds like a good idea to me," said Wisconsin Rapids resident Glenn Davis. "They've all got their WiFi gadgets now-a-days."

With the possibility of public WiFi at the parks also comes concerns for residents.

"I wonder with it being so available to anyone, how safe is it," said Davis.

Not all residents are on board, some said they'd rather spend the time in nature without the technology.

"It's just a beautiful park in the first place, I feel like it would kinda take away from the river and being able to be out here and fish," said Wisconsin Rapids Resident Dakota Schaetz.

The city is still discussing details with Solarus, the measure would still need to pass city council.