New body scanner being used at Central Wisconsin Airport

MOSINEE (WAOW) - A new body scanner for passengers flying out of Central Wisconsin Airport was unveiled Thursday.

Transportation Safety Administration leaders said the new machine is part of a nationwide upgrade, although the cost was not immediately available.

"Nationally, the agency spent $21 million on the Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT). I am proud to say all of Wisconsin's airports now have machines," Wisconsin TSA Director Mark Ledvay said.

The new equipment safely screens passengers for metallic and non-metallic threats like weapons and explosives that could be concealed under clothing without touching the passenger, the TSA said.

"The machine is also designed to enhance privacy by eliminating passenger-specific images. This machine is gender-neutral and uses a generic image for all passengers," Ledvay said. "It is designed get passengers screened more quickly and efficiently."

A traveler who walked through the new screening tool had no complaints.

"I like the added security," Angela Freese of Jackson, Tenn., said. "I still have to undergo a pat down because I have an implanted medical device but I appreciate the added layer of security that everyone has to go through."

The AIT uses electromagnetic waves to perform a single scan which meets health and safety standards, TSA said.