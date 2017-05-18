Tornado confirmed in Trempealeau Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tornado confirmed in Trempealeau Co.

Posted:
By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
Connect

TREMPEALEAU CO. (WAOW) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a EF-1 tornado touched down in Trempealeau Wednesday evening.

According to the NWS, the tornado damaged trees and farm buildings in the southeastern part of the county just north of Highway 51.

The path of the tornado was 1.4 miles and winds topped out at 95 miles per hour.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.