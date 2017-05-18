Thursday Sports Report: Mosinee tops Antigo to clinch ninth stra - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Mosinee tops Antigo to clinch ninth straight GNC title

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball

Athens 3, Pittsville 1
Greenwood 5, Gilman 2
Neillsville 7, Colby 2
Owen-Withee 17, Granton 0
Owen-Withee 16, Granton 0
Rhinelander 9, Tomahawk 1
SPASH 9, D.C. Everest 0
Stratford 5, Northland Lutheran 2
Tigerton 6, Port Edwards 0

The WIAA released its baseball tournament brackets on Thursday. Click here to view.

Softball

Altoona 2, Thorp 1
Greenwood 12, Gilman 2
Greenwood 13, Gilman 3
Loyal 13, Owen-Withee 3
Marathon 21, Pittsville 1
Marshfield 1, Wausau West 0
Mosinee 7, Antigo 6
SPASH 21, Wausau East 0
Stratford 14, Auburndale 4
Tri-County 26, Menomonie Indian 0

The WIAA released its softball tournament brackets on Thursday. Click here to view.

Girls Soccer

D.C. Everest 5, Marshfield 0
SPASH 7, Merrill 0

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.