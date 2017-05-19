3 arrested in death of boy found in stolen car

JACKSON - Three Mississippi men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 6-year-old boy found shot in his mother's stolen car.



Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest said authorities will charge Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier.



The three were arrested after authorities said the mother's car was stolen before dawn Thursday from a supermarket parking lot in Jackson. The car was later found abandoned in a muddy ditch in the suburb of Gluckstadt.



Guest says the three men will make their first appearance in court Monday. A lawyer for one of the men didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Guest says the other two do not yet have lawyers.