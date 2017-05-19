Wake Up Band Battle: Wausau East dances to Shakira

During the final week of Wake Up's Band Battle, Wausau East's band braved the cold to move and groove to 'Hips Don't Lie' by Shakira. They also induced nostalgia with a performance from Rocky Horror Picture Show.



The full schedule for the contest was as follows:



April 28th: Merrill High School

May 5th: Mosinee High School

May 12th: Wisconsin Rapids High School

May 19th: Wausau East High School



The winner will be determined by a two part score.



An online popular vote will decide 50 percent of the score. Voting runs May 22-24. Participants can vote once each day on waow.com.



The other half of the score will be decided by a professional judging panel. The panel is made up of a variety of professionals working in the music industry.



Dave Kallaway, WIFC

Chad Premeau, UW-Marathon County Band Director

Brad Emanuel, musician

All three judges will join Wake Up Wisconsin in studio May 26th. That's when a winner will be announced!