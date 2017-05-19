Wake Up Band Battle: Wausau East dances to Shakira - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up Band Battle: Wausau East dances to Shakira

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

During the final week of Wake Up's Band Battle, Wausau East's band braved the cold to move and groove to 'Hips Don't Lie' by Shakira. They also induced nostalgia with a performance from Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The full schedule for the contest was as follows:

April 28th: Merrill High School
May 5th: Mosinee High School
May 12th: Wisconsin Rapids High School
May 19th: Wausau East High School

The winner will be determined by a two part score. 

An online popular vote will decide 50 percent of the score. Voting runs May 22-24. Participants can vote once each day on waow.com.

The other half of the score will be decided by a professional judging panel. The panel is made up of a variety of professionals working in the music industry.

Dave Kallaway, WIFC
Chad Premeau, UW-Marathon County Band Director
Brad Emanuel, musician
All three judges will join Wake Up Wisconsin in studio May 26th. That's when a winner will be announced!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.