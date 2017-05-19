Police officers in Massachusetts roast ‘5-Oh Coffee’

It’s coffee for police officers, by police officers.

“We've always liked coffee. We've always been looking for a good cup of coffee, and working the overnight shift you tend to find some not so good coffee and sometimes it's rather inconsistent,” said Rob Curran, CEO of 5-Oh Coffee.

The North Attleboro patrolman and 2 of his fellow boys in blue decided they could make a better, and stronger, cup of Joe. They launched their business in November and sales have been taking off ever since. The flavors are uniquely named and tailored to an officer's tough schedule.

“The first one is our ‘Day Shift’. It's the light roast. The next one is our ‘Evening Shift’. It's the medium roast. Our ‘Midnight Shift’, that's our dark roast. And then our ‘Double Shift’ is our espresso for when you need a little extra. And then we also have the ‘Off Duty’. It’s Decaf,” explained James Wise, Sales Manager for 5-Oh Coffee.

The officers also brew a specialty blend called ‘Thin Blue Line’. Profits from it go to charity. So far the company has been able to give back nearly 6 thousand dollars.

“That will be for wounded officers, families of officers who lost their lives or families of officers that needs some help. So, we really try to funnel as much cash as we can into that support mechanism,” said Curran.

The business is a perfect blend for the officers who've dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the public.