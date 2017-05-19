Van slams into school bus in Kenosha County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Van slams into school bus in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) -

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Kenosha County.

It happened Friday morning near Highway C and Highway 83 in Salem.

The sheriff's office told WISN-TV a van hit the back of a bus.

20 students were on the bus at the time. No one on the bus is hurt, according to authorities.

There's no word yet on the condition of whoever was in the van.

