BREAKING: Deputy cleared in fatal Marathon County shooting

A Marathon County sheriff's deputy was cleared of any wrong doing in a fatal shooting March 2.

According to the Marathon County District Attorney, deputy Brandon Stroik fatally shot John Hall in the Town of Rib Mountain after a hostage situation lasting several hours.

Marathon County deputy Megan Sowinski stopped at the intersection of Swan Ave and Morning Glory Lane in the Town of Rib Mountain shortly after 1 a.m. on March 2. The officer noticed a pickup truck parked with a person inside the vehicle and one outside with their arms raised.

According to Sowinski, Hall was sitting in the vehicle, pointing his firearm at the individual outside of the car. The man standing outside the vehicle told officers about Hall, “he's f*cking crazy and he has a gun pointed at me.”

The deputy said she advised Hall to drop his handgun several times and called in back-up. Officers said Hall's body was moving erratically, toxicology reports indicated he was on methamphetamine at the time of the deadly situation.

When Stroik arrived at the scene, he positioned himself about 45 yards away from Hall and saw a rifle in the car through his scope.

According to deputies, Hall said if they came any closer he “was going to shoot them.” Hall asked for a cell phone and told the hostage that he was using the person as a shield but said he didn't want to hurt anyone. Officers noticed Hall's finger was on the trigger of the handgun at one point.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with Hall by phone, but the man stated he didn't believe officers at the scene were real police officers.

At one point, Hall grabbed a second firearm and continued to point them toward law enforcement and the other individual. Deputy Sowinski said she told Hall to drop his gun at least 12 times.

According to deputies, Hall became visibly agitated. After nearly two and a half hours, Stroik fired one round from his weapon fatally shooting Hall. The deputy said he felt the suspect was going to shoot the hostage or possibly other officers.

A bag was found in Hall's pocket with meth inside.

Hall's wife of seven years said he had been in a car crash in 2016 and medical records showed a diagnosis of post-concussive syndrome. She said in the recent weeks leading up to the incident, he had been increasingly paranoid and hallucinating.

On the night leading up to the fatal shooting, Hall's wife said he began tearing the house apart and cutting wires because he thought people were listening to him or watching him. The hostage also observed this behavior saying he tried to leave when they parked at the intersection but Hall told him he would shoot him in the back.

The hostage told police he thought he was going to die that evening.

Hours of surveillance and dash cam video were released Friday morning showing the situation unfold in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County District Attorney said Stroik was justified in his use of lethal force.