I-39 construction alert

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - The state Department of Transportation says construction begins next week on a stretch of southbound I-39 between the Waushara County line and state Highway 23 near Endeavor.

Motorists can expect weekday single-lane closures and reduced speed limits as the pavement maintenance begins Thursday, the agency said.

The project is scheduled to be completed June 1.

No work will be performed during the Memorial Day weekend and all lanes will be open from noon May 26 until 6 a.m. May 30.

Weekly DOT construction updates can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

