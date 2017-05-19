Van driver killed, 2 students hurt in Kenosha County school bus crash

SALEM, Wis. (AP) -- One person died and two others were injured in a collision between a school bus and a van in Kenosha County.

The sheriff's department says the driver of the van was killed when the vehicle hit the back of a school bus which was stopped on its route to Westosha Central High School Friday morning.

Two students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Other students on the bus were taken to Trevor Fire Department to be picked up by parents or released to school officials