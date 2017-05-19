DJ Khaled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DJ Khaled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning

   BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- A group of future number-crunchers had their commencement crashed by DJ Khaled.

   The hip-hop star and social media celebrity gave a surprise performance at the ceremony for statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley.

   In a video posted by the school , speaker Steve Stout had just finished his address Thursday when he said there was a gift for students.

   DJ Khaled then walked out among the grads wearing a baby-blue tracksuit and rapping his signature hit "All I Do Is Win."

   The students looked stunned and confused, and few raised their hands in the air as he asked.

   The 41-year-old rapper then gave a pep talk, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he's onstage with "kids and queens and a generation of geniuses."

