UW considers settling with UW-Oshkosh foundation creditors - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UW considers settling with UW-Oshkosh foundation creditors

Posted:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- -

   OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- University of Wisconsin System officials confirm the state is considering a settlement with the creditors of financially-troubled UW-Oshkosh Foundation.

   The Journal Sentinel reports the private foundation doesn't have enough cash to cover $14.5 million in debt. Regent Michael Grebe says a potential agreement would protect UW System assets if the foundation can't pay back its loans. Sen. Steve Nass says use of taxpayer money would amount to a bailout of the foundation's debts.

   The Department of Justice is negotiating the settlement on behalf of the UW System and Board of Regents.

   A UW spokeswoman says a settlement with the foundation would not affect the system's lawsuit against former top officials at UW-Oshkosh which alleges they illegally transferred $11 million from the campus to the foundation.           

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.