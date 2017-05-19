A closer look at officer involved in deadly Rib Mountain shooting

More than two months after a deadly shooting in the town of Rib Mountain, the officer involved has been named.

Deputy Brandon Stroik was cleared of any wrong doing in the fatal shooting of John Hall March 2.

According the Marathon County District Attorney, Stroik has a long history in serving the country. In 2004, he enlisted in the United States Army Infantry, and was deployed to Iraq from January, 2006 through February 2007. Stroik was discharged in 2008 but received the Army Commendation Medal while deployed.

In 2008, Stroik joined the National Guard serving until 2014. He trained monthly in scouting, shooting, intelligence gathering, and radio communications. While in the National Guard, Stroik received the Army Achievement Medal.

He graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in 2009 and began his career with the Spencer Police Department.

From 2010 until 2013, Stroik worked as a deputy with the Columbia County Sheriff's Department. While he was there he was also a member of the SWAT team and a canine handler.

Stroik began came to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in January 2014 as a patrol deputy and canine handler. The deputy is also a member of the SWAT Team and a sniper.