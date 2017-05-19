Family speaks out after officer cleared in deadly Rib Mountain shooting

John Hall was fatally shot by a Marathon County deputy after an hours long standoff with police March 2. Authorities said the Wausau man held another man hostage in the town of Rib Mountain before he was fatally shot.

Friday morning, the Marathon County District Attorney said deputy Brandon Stroik was justified in his use of force. John Hall's family released this statement to Newsline 9:

"While watching the dash cam video, our family was extremely impressed with the attitude Officer Solinski portrayed throughout the entire situation. She appeared to keep John as civil as possible through his agitated state.

We were very shocked to find out he had methamphetamine in his system. Until his car accident, he was the same man we have always known. While we are well aware that the signs and symptoms he showed that night correlate with a methamphetamine user, they also correlate with a traumatic brain injury.

There seems to be confusion that a concussion is not a traumatic brain injury (TBI) . The definition of a TBI is "A blow or jolt to the head that can change the way a brain normally works." A concussion is indeed considered a TBI.

We believe John did not willingly take meth. We found it odd he had an empty baggy in his right pocket, even though he always kept his possessions in his left pocket.

In the past months leading up to this incident, John requested law enforcement to search his vehicle for drugs and bombs. Due to those incidents, we requested to have the baggy with the residue of methamphetamine finger-printed, but our request was denied by the supervisor of the Department of Justice, because it happened before the incident occurred, therefore, it was irrelevant to the investigation.

John has been greatly missed and is a huge loss for our family. A part of our hearts is forever gone.

We believe laws and regulations in Wisconsin are not what they should be, and will be fighting to bring stricter regulations, as well as requirements that more resources and training are available to employees who may be actively involved with an individual who has a mental illness.

We tried to get John the help he needed, and were repeatedly turned down. Our goal is to make it near impossible for others to be turned away in there time of need."

Hall was 33 years old at the time of his death.