First Lady promotes program battling toxic stress in kids

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Wisconsin First Lady Tonette Walker toured social service agencies in several communities on Friday, promoting a program to help families.

Newsline 9 caught up with her at the Marathon County Department of Social Services where she met with professionals who work with at-risk children and families.

The focus of her visit was the Fostering Futures initiative she spearheaded in 2011. It is designed to improve family health through a program called Trauma Induced Care or TIC. The aim is to address childhood stress that is toxic and can have lifelong impacts.

For example, a child being beaten or abused can develop toxic stress.

"It really is about having empathy for people who live with toxic stress each and every day. This is a chance for us to meet with those people who are boots on the ground and on the front lines working with children," Mrs. Walker said

You can learn about the Fostering Futures program at: www.fosteringfutureswisconsin.org

The first lady also planned stops in Marshfield, Milwaukee and La Crosse.