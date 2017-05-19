2 school bus crashes have killed 2 drivers, injured students - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 school bus crashes have killed 2 drivers, injured students

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) -- Separate school bus crashes on opposite sides of the state have killed two drivers and sent students to the hospital.

The two crashes happened Friday morning in Kenosha and Ashland counties under similar circumstances. The drivers of vehicles traveling behind the buses were killed when they struck the rear of the buses which had stopped or slowed on the roadway.

In Ashland County, sheriff's officials say a 16-year-old Ashland High School student was killed on Highway 112 about 7:45 a.m. Two students on the bus were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Sixteen other students were evaluated at the hospital.

In Kenosha County, the driver of a van was killed when the vehicle hit the back of a school bus which was stopped on its route to Westosha Central High School. Two students were taken to a hospital.

