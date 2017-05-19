Students get special ride to school in fire truck - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Students get special ride to school in fire truck

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
TOWN OF MAINE (WAOW) -

Some students at Maine Elementary School got a surprise ride to school on a fire truck.

Friday was the fourth annual "Fire up for Reading Program." Students are challenged to read books and then enter into a contest.

Six students were selected from each grade level to ride in the fire truck.

They were served breakfast and received a bag of books before the ride to school.

