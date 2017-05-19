ONE YEAR LATER: Mosinee woman talks recovery after falling from cliff

It's been one year since a Mosinee woman was fighting for her life after taking a wrong turn in the Arizona desert and falling nearly 100 feet from a cliff.

On May 20, 2016, 26-year-old Amber Kohnhorst went on a hike in Arizona and ended up fighting for survival for 28 hours before being rescued.

Kohnhorst broke several bones in her body and was bed-ridden for ten weeks, but now is walking normally again and helping out on her parent's farm.

"It's been one of the most challenging years of my life, but not necessarily in a bad way," said Kohnhorst, a nurse now living in Minnesota. "You never know when your last day is going to be."

Kohnhorst underwent her finally surgery on May 8, where surgeons removed all of the screws and plates in her body.

"I never realized how difficult recovery would be," she said. "This incident has really opened my eyes to how long things progress."

She still has three months left before she is able to ride her horses again, one of her favorite hobbies.

Amber will be reuniting with her rescuers in Arizona in August.

She will also be hiking the same area where she fell.