Bandy leads surging Brewers to 6-3 victory over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) -- Jett Bandy and Domingo Santana hit two-run singles, helping the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-3 rain-interrupted victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

On an afternoon with a 46-degree temperature and 37 wind-chill at the start, Bandy walked and scored on Orlando Arcia's bases-loaded infield single for a 4-3 lead in the fifth. The game was delayed 1 hour, 59 minutes in the top of the sixth, and Santana boosted the lead with his single just after the delay.

Arcia had three hits and an RBI for the NL Central leaders, who won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Chicago dropped to 21-10 as Cubs pitchers walked 10.

Wily Peralta (5-2) struck out five over two scoreless innings after a shaky start by Paolo Espino in his major league debut. Carlos Torres worked the ninth for his first save in three chances.