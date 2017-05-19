Annual MDA Ride roars to a start

The 13th annual Muscular Dystrophy Association ride rolled through Wausau Friday.

Hundreds of bikers made the trek from Marathon Park to Harley Davidson of Wausau for day one of the event.



It raises thousands of dollars each year to support families living with the disease in central Wisconsin.



Muscular dystrophy weakens and attacks muscles over time, often leading to a loss of mobility.



Saturday the ride continues on a 90 mile journey to the Northwoods, where more bikers are expected to join.