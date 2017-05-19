Annual MDA Ride roars to a start - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Annual MDA Ride roars to a start

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The 13th annual Muscular Dystrophy Association ride rolled through Wausau Friday.

Hundreds of bikers made the trek from Marathon Park to Harley Davidson of Wausau for day one of the event.
    
It raises thousands of dollars each year to support families living with the disease in central Wisconsin.
    
Muscular dystrophy weakens and attacks muscles over time, often leading to a loss of mobility.
    
Saturday the ride continues on a 90 mile journey to the Northwoods, where more bikers are expected to join.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.