Friday Sports Report: Marshfield clinches first WVC boys tennis title since 2000

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Friday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball

Gilman 2, Spencer 1
Lakeland 6, Medford 2
Loyal 6, Owen-Withee 4
Omro 7, Weyauwega-Fremont 3
Pittsville 13, Assumption 3
Stratford 3, Auburdale 0
Wausau West 10, Merrill 1

Softball

Assumption 23, Pittsville 0
Gilman 19, Loyal 6
Loyal 7, Gilman 7
Marshfield 15, Wausau East 0
Marshfield 16, Wausau East 0
Neillsville 8, Greenwood 6
Pacelli 14, Bonduel 5
Shiocton 1, Weyauwega-Fremont
Stratford 1, Spencer 0
Tomahawk 2, Mosinee 0

Boys Tennis

Marshfield won the Wisconsin Valley Conference boys tennis meet on Friday, clinching its first conference title since 2000. 

