Dozens race to end addiction in Wausau

Dozens of people joined together in Wausau Saturday to help put an end to drug and alcohol addiction in Central Wisconsin for good.

It was all a part of the inaugural Ra-Ra Run 5k and 5 mile run to raise awareness about, what many are calling, the addiction epidemic in the area.

The money raised from the run will be used for better education and outreach opportunities for students in area schools.

Organizers like Mary Ninnemann said they helped set up the event because of how addiction has overtaken people close in their lives.

"Programs that are going to be available to these kids if they do find themselves in a tough situation with drug temptations," she said. "We're trying to educate these youth."

Ninnemann also said that the run is a step in the right direction to end the stigma surrounding addiction.

Glen Hammarberg lost a friend to addiction last month and is a recovered addict himself. He said the run is a great way to let the public now how serious of a problem drug abuse is in the community.

"You could be the greatest person in the world, and could have one of the worst, what I would call, one of the worst diseases out there," he said. "It's so hard to beat [addiction] and if you don't have help to beat it, you're not going to beat it."

Organizers hope to raise $10,000 for programs in area schools.