Bench, flower garden dedicated in memory of slain trooper

FOND DU LAC (AP) -

A bench and flower garden in memory of a rookie Wisconsin state trooper fatally shot by a bank robbery suspect in 2015 has been dedicated at the spot where he died.

The Fond du Lac Reporter  reports that more than 300 people gathered Saturday near the site in Fond du Lac to honor Trevor Casper.

The 21-year-old trooper was on his first solo patrol when he was ambushed. Before collapsing, Casper returned fire, killing the suspect.

The suspect had robbed a Wausaukee bank and later killed a man.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney called Casper his hero and said the trooper "helped more people than anyone will ever know" in 17 seconds.

Casper's parents, sisters and other family members were at the gathering.
 

