Trump calls on Muslim leader to combat extremism

President Donald Trump called on Middle Eastern leaders to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from the region, casting the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," not a clash between the West and Islam.

Trump spoke Sunday during a meeting of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia.

The speech was the centerpiece of Trump's two-day visit to the country as part of his first overseas trip.

Trump is putting the onus for combatting terrorism on the region and imploring Muslim leaders to aggressively fight extremists.

He'll attend the opening of a Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology later Sunday.

