Appleton police: Officer kills subject with gun at bar

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a person who had a gun at a bar in downtown Appleton.

An Appleton Police Department statement says officers on foot patrol got a report of a shooting inside Jack's Apple Pub just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers saw people coming out. As one officer went in, the statement says, the officer "encountered a subject with a gun" and shot the individual. Other officers then went inside to aid the person who was shot by the officer. That person later died at a hospital.



Two adults inside the bar were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

Police have provided few other details so far. The name, gender and age of the person killed have not been released.