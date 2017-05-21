Suicide attempts increase at juvenile prison in Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Suicide attempts increase at juvenile prison in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- La Crosse County officials are considering structural changes at the county's juvenile prison after a spike in suicide attempts.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports 13 juveniles have attempted suicide this year at the center, nearly twice as many as in all of 2016.

The head of the county's Health and Human Services Department is asking for more staff. Facility supervisors are looking at replacing doors and bunk beds to prevent hangings.

Justice Support Services manager Mandy Bisek says the increase in suicide attempts is "very concerning." The agency she runs oversees the facility.

David Steinberg, the facility's superintendent, says supervisors first noticed the spike in December, when there were three attempts in one week.

