Lincoln County Sheriff's Office searching for missing inmate - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office searching for missing inmate

Posted:
By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate that failed to return to the jail on Friday.

Chastity Lerae Ritchie, 24, was serving a sentence for failing to pay child support. According to the sheriff's department, Ritchie never returned from furlough and is wanted for violating terms of a court order.

She is described as being 5'2”, weighing 120 lbs. She has brown hair, green eyes and tattoos on her back, chest and right arm. Deputies said she has ties to the Merrill and Wausau areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 715-536-6272 or Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.