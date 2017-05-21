Groundbreaking underway for unique Wausau playground

The first major steps to a new playground took place on Sunday in Wausau.

It was the groundbreaking for JoJo's Jungle Gym at Brockmeyer Park as part of a children's festival.

The playground plans are complete and organizers expect the size of the park to be over an acre and be one of the largest in the country.

The playground is named after Josiah Hoerter, who died from a rare genetic disease in 2015.

Josiah's father, Patrick, has been at the forefront of the entire process and said what makes the playground unique is that it will be an all-purpose park for children in wheelchairs.

The goal is to make it a unique experience for every child.

"Being a special needs family, we didn't really have any place to get out and enjoy connections with other people in the community," he said.

More than $3,000 were raised from Sunday's fundraiser.

Hoerter said they are about halfway to their $2.4 million goal and hopes to see the playground open as early as next year.